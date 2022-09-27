‘We wish Azerbaijani flag to wave forever in Karabakh’ - Turkish embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan has made a post on its Twitter page on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The post reads: "On Remembrance Day, celebrated on September 27, we honor the memory of our Azerbaijani brothers who heroically fought in the Second Karabakh War for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. We wish the Azerbaijani flag to wave forever in Karabakh. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

News.Az