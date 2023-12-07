Weak aftershocks likely after earthquake, no need to worry: Azerbaijan Seismic Survey Center

Weak aftershocks likely after earthquake, no need to worry: Azerbaijan Seismic Survey Center

Aftershocks are likely to occur after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted Azerbaijan on Thursday, Director General of the Azerbaijani Seismological Survey Center of ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli said, News.Az reports.

He urged the population not to be worried.

"A strong earthquake is not expected in Baku. Repeated tremors are possible, but they will not be destructive," Yetirmishli added.

The earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 60 km east of Siyazan station. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 68 km.

News.Az