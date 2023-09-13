Weaponization of humanitarian issues ‘futile strategy’: Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maintaining the “gray area” status quo and deliberate weaponization of humanitarian issues are a futile strategy, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the President Administration, said on X.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan continues to engage with the ICRC to ensure the soonest and simultaneous opening of the Agdam-Khankandi and Lachin-Khankandi roads.

“We continue to engage with the ICRC to ensure the soonest and simultaneous opening of Agdam-Khankandi and Lachin-Khankandi roads for ICRC convoyed trucks as agreed in the telephone conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on September 1st,” he said.

“12 calendar days have passed since then, but the illegal regime subordinated to Armenia refuses to allow this passage and opening of roads. We urge our international partners to redouble their efforts and exert pressure on Armenia and its proxy/subordinated illegal regime to end this destructive policy. Maintaining gray area status quo and deliberate weaponization of humanitarian issues are their futile strategy,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az