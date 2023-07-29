Weapons, ammunition left behind by Armenian troops found in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

The work on the detection and seizure of weapons and ammunition abandoned by Armenian armed forces during the Patriotic War in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation continues.

The Interior Ministry’s press service told News.Az that employees of the Fuzuli district police department regularly conduct raids on battlefields, and inspect trenches and fortifications of the enemy.

During the next raid, 10 automatic rifles, two machine guns, 4 grenade launchers, and 1,510 cartridges of different caliber were found and seized, the ministry said.

Following the liberation of its lands from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan from November 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

Meanwhile, a total area of 83,993 hectares has been cleared from mines and unexploded ordnance to date in Azerbaijan.

News.Az