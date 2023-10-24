Weapons and vehicles displayed as part of joint Azerbaijan-Turkish military drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exhibition of weapons and vehicles was shown on Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2023" joint tactical exercises involving servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The guests got acquainted with armored combat vehicles, military equipment for various purposes, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as other military means available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army.

On Distinguished Visitors Day, stands of the ROKETSAN, HAVELSAN, ASELSAN, BAYKAR and other Turkish companies were also shown to the guests.

The exhibition aroused great interest among the guests.

News.Az