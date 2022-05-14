Weapons for Ukraine are key to global food security, Kyiv says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Weapons will help Ukraine win and restore food order in the world, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"There is a need to understand the cause and effect of global processes. Russia has threatened the world's food security by waging war in Ukraine. The only way to restore order is to help us achieve victory. The key to the world's food security is weapons for Ukraine," Podolyak added.

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the United States and Europe were looking for a way to help Ukraine bring grain to the world market.

News.Az