Weapons given to all those willing, able to defend Ukraine - Zelensky

All those willing and able to defend Ukraine will be given weapons as President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated during a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports citing 112 Ukraine TV channel.

"We are already issuing weapons and will be issuing them to protect our land to everyone, to everyone who wishes, to everyone who is capable of defending our sovereignty. The future of our Ukrainian people depends on every citizen of Ukraine," the president said.

Zelensky noted that everyone who has combat experience and can join the defense of Ukraine should immediately arrive at the appropriate recruitment centers of the Ministry of Interior.

Russian President Vladimir Putin today earlier declared the beginning of a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine. Putin noted that Russia’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine.

News.Az