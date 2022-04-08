Weapons supplies to Ukraine ‘strongest sanction’ against Russia: Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he considers weapons supplies to Ukraine to be the ‘strongest sanction’ against Russia, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

In a video message earlier Friday, the president noted that there are already certain results from the implementation of a common sanctions policy by Western countries, but they are not enough to stop Russia.

“This is not the first day that the media has been talking not about how sanctions against Russia actually work, but about why these sanctions are important. As if they are convincing themselves that they have introduced the right things, that there are enough restrictions. But if the sanctions really worked one hundred percent, they would not have to explain in such detail why they are important,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy called for the intensification of sanctions against Russia.

“We need more sanctions [against Russia]. We need even bolder sanctions. Courage should be a criterion for evaluating decisions. Courage and practicality. First of all, Ukrainians need a weapon that will allow us to win on the battlefield, and this will be the strongest sanction against Russia of all possible ones,” he added.

News.Az