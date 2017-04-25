Weapons to be used in Azerbaijan-Turkey joint exercises demonstrated

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exhibition of samples of weapons, military and special equipment, which will be used during the joint tactical exercises of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey to be held from May 1 to 5, was carried out.



Experienced experts informed the military personnel about the rules of operation, use, combat and other capabilities of military equipment, said defense ministry, APA reports.



It should be pointed out that joint exercises which will be held in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between the two countries will involve armored vehicles, artillery systems and mortars, military and transport helicopters of the Air Force, as well as air defense units and anti-aircraft missile units equipped with modern defensive systems to protect groupings from the air.

