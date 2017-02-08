Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow has been announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that occasional rain will be observed in Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 9, followed by sleet on some areas of the peninsula. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-+3°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +3-+6°C in the daytime, +1-+3°C in Baku at night, +3-+5°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than norm 770 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 85-95% at night.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, on February 9, temperature close to normal in Absheron peninsula as well as mild hesitations of meteorological factors will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Occasional rain, sleet, snow will be observed in Azerbaijani regions and intensify on some places. Fog predicted on some areas. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat at night, +3-+8°C in the daytime, 2-7 degrees of frost on the mountains at night, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat in the daytime.

News.Az

News.Az