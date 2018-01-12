Weather in Azerbaijan to be unstable until 17 January

Increasing western wind ill prevail occasionally.

The Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources of Azerbaijan warns about unstable weather conditions, sometimes rain, sleet, snow, and heavy precipitation in places are expected in the country starting from northern districts from the night of 13 January to 17 January, abc.az reports.

The Ministry informs that increasing western wind ill prevail occasionally.

Air temperature will lower gradually by 3-5C° compared to previous days, and there is a possibility of icing of roads in mountain and foothill areas.

News.Az

