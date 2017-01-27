Weather to be unstable and frosty in Baku until the end of January

Weather to be unstable and frosty in Baku until the end of January

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued a warning on sharp change in weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula till end of January, occasional rain, snow and intensifying north-west wind predicted.

Minimum temperature will be 0-3 degrees of frost on January 28-29.

Roads will be icy in some places at night and in morning.

News.Az

News.Az