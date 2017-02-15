Weather to deteriorate in Azerbaijan, snowfall predicted

+ ↺ − 16 px

There will be rainfall and snowfall in some areas, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA.

North-west wind will intensify occasionally.



The air temperature will be -1…2 °C at night, 2…5 °C in the daytime in Baku, up to 1 °C at night, 3…5 °C in the daytime.



The atmospheric pressure will be 771 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 80-90%.



From the morning of February 16 to the evening of February 17, the weather will deteriorate in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with occasionally intensifying north-west wind, intermittent rain and snow in some places.



In the districts of Azerbaijan, there will be rain and snowfall. West wind will gain intensity in various areas. The temperature will be -4…1 °C at night, 2…7 °C in the daytime, and -12…-7 °C at night, -5…0 °C in the daytime in the mountains.



On February 16-17, the weather will deteriorate throughout the country and there will be rain and snowfall in various areas. West wind will intensify in some areas. The roads in the mountainous areas will freeze.

