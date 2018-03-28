Web cameras installed in 20% of polling stations in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A technical control center created at the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan for monitoring of web cameras, installed at the polling stations, has been checked today.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov and Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade took part in the event, Trend reports.

Panahov said that web cameras were installed in 20 percent of the country's polling stations in connection with the upcoming presidential election.

The goal is to ensure transparency in the election process, according to Panahov.

"Web cameras were installed in 20 percent of the country's polling stations, that is 1,000 polling stations, in connection with the presidential election. The polling stations, where 1,000 cameras were installed, cover all parts of the country. Any internet user can watch the voting process live on the official website of the CEC on the election day," he said.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

