Webcams installed in 1,000 polling stations to monitor presidential election: Azerbaijan’s CEC

Another regular meeting chaired by Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov was convened.

The meeting saw the endorsement of the protocol of the commission’s previous meeting on January 26, 2024, News.Az reports.

Mazahir Pahanov highlighted that webcams have been installed in 1000 polling stations across 119 constituencies to facilitate impartial monitoring of the presidential election scheduled for February 7.

The agreement on installation of the webcams was executed in close cooperation with the Central Election Commission, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security.

