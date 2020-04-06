Website providing access to digital services during quarantine regime launched in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The website "www.evdeqal.az" was launched jointly by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and the United Nations Development Program.

The main purpose of the site is to educate people about the importance of not leaving home without the urgent need to protect their health and the health of others, to provide easy access to digital services to meet the daily needs of the population.

Amid the social isolation measures in connection with coronavirus, people’s need in distance education, e-health, online stores and cinemas, online ordering of goods and services has increased by several times.

Taking this into account, the www.evdeqal.az website provides users with online services in such categories as "education", "delivery", "medicine", "food" and "entertainment", as well as detailed information about existing challenges and opportunities during the period of the quarantine due to coronavirus.

The site also highlights ways to build a digital business at home, as well as online learning opportunities for personal development, such as online business management methods.

News.Az

News.Az