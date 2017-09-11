Yandex metrika counter

Wedding ends tragically in Armenia

A man was killed in one of the Armenian restaurant complexes on September 4, press service of the police reported.

It was noted that the police received an alert that 25-year-old Stepan Minasyan, 45-year old Yegish Hayrapetyan and 21-year old Harutyun Bagramyan were hospitalized, news.am reports.

According to preliminary data, the men were relatives, they participated in a wedding ceremony. After the wedding, they started the fight, as a result of which Bagramyan stabbed Hayrapetyan and Minasyan.

Stepan Minasyan later died in hospital as a result of heart injury. The condition of Hayrapetyan is critical.

Bagramyan is arrested.

News.Az


