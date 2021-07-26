Week in Photos: Eid al-Adha, floods and Tokyo Olympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man holding a baby wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, July 22, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

A diver during training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

Demonstrators clash with police during an anti-government protest in Cali, Colombia, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, as the county marks its Independence Day. (AP PHOTO)

A bear cub clings to a tree after being spotted by a safety officer at the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP PHOTO)

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, at the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 20, 2021. (AP PHOTO)

A firefighting helicopter flies in front of a thick cloud of smoke from a forest fire at Spathovouni village, near Corinth, southwest of Athens, Greece, July 23, 2021. (AP PHOTO)

Demonstrators carry crosses and a large sign with a message that reads in Portuguese: "550 thousand deaths, Bolsonaro!", during a protest demanding the impeachment of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, July 24, 2021. (AP PHOTO)

Dried mud is pictured in Kreuzberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany, July 20, 2021, after devastating floods hit the region. (AFP PHOTO)

A man cools himself off in a fountain during a heat wave in New York City, New York, U.S., July 18, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

A soldier throws water out of a house, following heavy rainfalls, in Bad Muenstereifel, North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany, July 21, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches, carrying passengers Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, his brother Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, July 20, 2021. (AP PHOTO)

People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom during a ceremony to commemorate the Buddhist Lent Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 24, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

