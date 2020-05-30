News.az
Week in pictures: 23-29 May 2020
30 May 2020 11:44
Here is BBC’s selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.
Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken greet their families before the planned launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Poor weather forced Wednesday's launch to be called off just 16 minutes before lift-off. (JOE SKIPPER / REUTERS)
People watch as a construction site burns near the Minneapolis police department's third precinct in the US state of Minnesota, on 27 May. A number of businesses and homes were damaged during an ongoing protest following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who had been detained by a white policeman. (STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES)
Pro-democracy supporters scuffle with riot police during a rally in Causeway Bay district, Hong Kong. On 28 May, China's parliament backed a new security law for Hong Kong that would make it a crime to undermine Beijing's authority in the territory. (ANTHONY KWAN / GETTY IMAGES)
Muslim clerics await a sighting of the moon at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Cape Town, South Africa. (MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS)
A restorer cleans Michelangelo's David while preparing for the reopening of the Galleria dell'Accademia in Florence, Italy. The museum had been closed for almost three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. (LAURA LEZZA / GETTY IMAGES)
A woman visits her husband inside a tent installed at a retirement home in Bourbourg, France. Meeting inside the canvas structure, visitors and residents are separated by a plastic sheet to prevent contamination during the pandemic. (PASCAL ROSSIGNOL / REUTERS)
Crosses are attached to the outdoor chapel at Balally Parish Church of the Ascension of the Lord, in Dublin. Each cross represents a person in Ireland who has died from coronavirus and is added to daily. )CLODAGH KILCOYNE / REUTERS)
