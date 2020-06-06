Weekend lockdown in Baku – PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has tightened coronavirus-related quarantine regime in some cities over the weekend to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A lockdown was imposed in the capital Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron district. All shopping malls, catering facilities, as well as pharmacies and stores were closed.

The lockdown that started on Friday midnight will last until 6 a.m. local time on Monday.

Here is AZERTAC’s pick of photos taken in the Azerbaijani capital during Saturday’s lockdown.

