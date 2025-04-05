Weekly horoscope April 7-13, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Your horoscope for the week of April 6 to 12 says the universe has a funny way of aligning exactly what we need when we least expect it, and this week, its timing feels almost poetic, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries

Happy Birthday, Aries! Leave it to your sign — the very first — to truly begin 2025 with the new energy we needed. On April 7, Mercury retrograde in Pisces ends and helps you let go of pain, patterns, and maybe even people from the past so that you can be more fully you in the here and now. Set yourself free with a ritual and/or a closure conversation. A Full Moon in your Libra ruled relationship sector on April 12 helps you hold that opposites do often attract and attack. Eek! So what boundaries help you hold the chemistry and conflict? Don’t make anyone wrong or right; they’re just different and that can be both sexy and frustrating at the same time. Venus moves direct in Pisces on April 12, too, giving you the opportunity to forgive yourself and forgive others as a way to be more brave in the present because you’re not taking the pain of the past with you.

Taurus

Taurus, you’re stepping into more ease this week. With Mercury retrograde ending on April 7 in your Pisces-ruled friendship sector, you might feel pulled to reconnect with people you’ve drifted from — or to revisit goals that deserve another look. Make space for honest, heart-centered conversations and let the closure be mutual, not one-sided. The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 illuminates your health and daily rhythms. Are your habits helping you feel present, regulated, and clear? If not, now’s the moment to pivot gently. That same day, Venus stations direct in Pisces, softening any tensions that may have come up in community. Grace matters more than perfection. So does mutual care. Let yourself move forward, without guilt.

Gemini

It’s so brave and needed to rethink as much as you’ve been doing, Gemini, especially around your purpose and direction. Mercury moves direct in your Pisces-ruled career and visibility zone on April 7, giving you the green light to rewrite the story of a professional. You don’t have to stay committed with a path just because you once said yes to it. Let your truth evolve because commitment doesn't mean captivity. On April 12, the Full Moon in Libra helps you reconnect with joy, romance, and the parts of you that crave playfulness and delight. Make time for what lights you up. The same day, Venus stations direct in your professional and public life sector. Let your definition of success soften. Lead with meaning, not metrics. Let soulfulness, creativity, and beauty shape your ambition.

Cancer

You’re allowed to change your mind, Cancer. With Mercury moving direct in your Pisces-ruled beliefs zone on April 7, give yourself permission to release a mindset, story, or spiritual lens that no longer fits. Growth doesn’t mean contradiction; it means evolution. The Full Moon in Libra on April 12th spotlights your belonging and home sector. Where — and with whom — do you feel safe enough to be fully yourself? Let this lunation remind you that acceptance starts from within. Venus stations direct in Pisces the same day in your vision and expansion arena. Let your next chapter be shaped by what inspires you. Forgive yourself for what you didn’t know then. Love more bravely now, with faith leading the way.

Leo

Courage thy name is, Leo! On April 7, Mercury moves direct in your Pisces-ruled vulnerability sector, helping you name the fear, longing, or truth you’ve been dancing around. Say it softly but say it out loud. The April 12 Full Moon in Libra invites more more thoughtful, dialogue — especially in the ways you share yourself and listen carefully to others. Ask more reflective questions, summarize what you heard to the speaker, and then see who can offer you the same in return. Don’t be afraid to ask for it, either! That same day, Venus goes direct in your intimacy and trust zone. Let tenderness and surrender do what force could never accomplish. Healing comes when you’re willing to let go and let love in.

Virgo

It’s time to say what matters, Virgo. Mercury goes direct on April 7 in your Pisces-ruled relationship zone, offering you clarity around connection and the words to express what you’re willing to give and get with compassion. Let it come from the heart, not the fear of getting it “right.” The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 highlights your worth and value. Do your current relationships and routines honor your inner richness? Let this be a rebalancing towards reciprocity. Venus moves direct in your Pisces-ruled partnership arena the same day, inviting you to love and be loved without hiding your messiness. Pisces love can see all the imperfections and still want to choose you anyway because you’re more than enough.

Libra

Something’s finally clicking, Libra. Mercury goes direct in your Pisces-ruled wellness and routine space on April 7, helping you sort through what needs to be released, and what’s still worthy of your time and care on a daily basis. Don’t return to habits that drain you. On April 12, the Full Moon in your sign shines a bright, validating light on who you’re becoming. You’ve earned this version of yourself. Celebrate it! That same day, Venus moves direct in your daily rhythm zone, inviting you to weave more compassion into the way you care for yourself. Especially with a small goals only approach. Let your to-do list be a love note to who you’re becoming. Not a punishment. Grace in motion. Self-care in every small step.

Scorpio

Joy might feel risky, Scorpio, but it’s necessary. Mercury goes direct on April 7 in your Pisces-ruled self-expression sector, helping you find clarity in romance, creativity, and pleasure. You’re allowed to enjoy life in the present moment without dress rehearsing tragedy. The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 turns down the noise and helps you tend to your inner life. Rest. Reconnect. Retreat with purpose. That same day, Venus stations direct in your courage and confidence arena, reminding you that you’re worthy of joy, love, and belonging right now exactly as it. Soften into the joy and practice gratitude for it so you can continue to savior it!

Sagittarius

The past doesn’t define your present anymore, Sagittarius. Mercury goes direct on April 7th in your Pisces-ruled home and belonging zone, helping you revise how you think about where you come from and how you’ve been shaped. You get to edit the current chapter you’re writing. The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 reconnects you to the friends and communities that help you feel free. Show up where you not the only one generating all the energy but being poured into too. You deserve that reciprocity! That same day, Venus moves direct in your Pisces-ruled emotional home sector. It’s time to nourish your inner world. Not with hustle, not with distraction, but with care, comfort, and quiet self-devotion to the person you’re becoming.

Capricorn

Words finally return, Capricorn! After weeks of inner editing, Mercury stations direct in your Pisces-ruled communication sector on April 7th. Now you can say what you’ve been circling with more heart and clarity. Don’t wait for perfect phrasing. Speak with care and curiosity, not perfection or precision. The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 in your career sector reminds you that everyone and their mother knows you’re competent; but they want to know you’re connected with them. Show your best collaborative skills and support of others and watch your career rise! Then, Venus stations direct in your Pisces-ruled voice and expression space. You’ll be curious and gain more fluency around subtext, body-language, cues, tones and all the nonverbal messaging that gets communicated!

Aquarius

It’s time to realign with what truly matters, Aquarius. Mercury goes direct on April 7 in your Pisces-ruled self-worth zone, helping you articulate and live into your values — especially around money, time, and emotional labor. Don’t underprice your energy. The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 illuminates your belief and expansion sector. What have you outgrown spiritually, intellectually, or even philosophically? Then consider the rule of hope and optimism to help you step into a new way of seeing and being. On the same day, Venus stations direct in your Pisces-ruled value and resources arena. This is an ideal moment to rewrite your money story with compassion and soulfulness. Consider how your spiritual practice helps you generate greater financial security and safety.

Pisces

Your clarity is returning, Pisces. Mercury finally moves direct in your sign on April 7th, helping you articulate what’s changed within you over the last few weeks. It could be a great time to share what you’ve learned with others who you’re in close relationship with. They’d love to know what inner shifts are happening. The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 brings light to your intimacy and trust zone. This is a time to consider risktaking as a precondition for trust. If you knew the outcomes and there were no guarantees, there would be no need for trust so take the risk. That same day, Venus goes direct in your self-love and identity sector. This is your invitation to love yourself out loud. Let devotion to your wholeness shape everything that comes next.

News.Az