Weekly horoscope for March 16-22

The transition from Pisces to Aries season on the 20th brings a much-needed energy boost. You’ve been in a cycle of deep emotions, but now, you’re stepping into a phase of action and self-assurance. Clarity about your relationships and personal health emerges as Venus aligns with the sun on the 22nd. Take stock of who genuinely supports you and how that impacts your well-being.

Mantra: “Awaken.”

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You’ve been juggling visibility and solitude, struggling to balance ambition with self-care. With Aries season’s arrival, you get permission to slow down and reflect. Your leadership aspirations remain strong, but before stepping forward, invest in refining your image—whether it’s updating your website or taking professional headshots. Allow yourself this time of preparation before making your next big move.

Mantra: “Evolve.”

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Everyone is turning to you for guidance, but you can’t be everyone’s problem solver. Aries season shifts your focus to your own ambitions, encouraging you to stop seeking external validation and trust in your own desires. This is a week for asserting yourself—let your own voice lead the way rather than constantly checking in with others.

Mantra: “Confidence.”

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You start the week dreaming of new horizons, whether through travel or expanding your mindset. But as Aries season begins, career concerns pull you back into reality. Instead of fixating on workplace frustrations, channel that energy into leadership opportunities within your community. Don’t wait for external validation—build something meaningful on your own terms.

Mantra: “Lead.”

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Optimism returns this week as you find a way forward in an ongoing financial or legal challenge. While the problem isn’t fully resolved, the path ahead is becoming clearer. As Aries season begins, you feel compelled to share your experiences, helping others learn from your struggles. You’re stepping into a role as a mentor or teacher, realizing that even setbacks can be valuable lessons.

Mantra: “Expand.”

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The week begins on a dreamy, romantic note, but reality sets in quickly as Aries season brings attention to your financial and emotional responsibilities. Venus meeting the sun on the 22nd provides clarity—helping you determine where to invest your time, energy, and resources. While you may not be ready to make a big commitment yet, you’re getting closer to knowing what’s truly worth it.

Mantra: “Consider.”

Libra (September 23 – October 21)

You hit a new milestone in your health or fitness journey, feeling stronger and more accomplished. Just be mindful not to push yourself too hard—progress should be sustainable, not rushed. By the 22nd, you gain clarity in your personal relationships, boosting your confidence and reaffirming your self-worth.

Mantra: “Affirm.”

Scorpio (October 22 – November 21)

Romance and playfulness define the start of the week, but Aries season quickly shifts your focus back to work and responsibilities. Whether you’re navigating a career shift, a busy period at work, or supporting a loved one, your time isn’t entirely your own. The challenge is finding balance—how can you show up for others while maintaining your own well-being?

Mantra: “Effort.”

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

A special moment in your home or family life reminds you that success isn’t only about career achievements. As Aries season kicks in, creativity and joy take center stage, encouraging you to reconnect with your inner child. Whether through art, love, or adventure, this is a time to rediscover the things that bring you genuine happiness.

Mantra: “Relax.”

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

A serendipitous encounter early in the week sparks excitement—perhaps a new friendship, romance, or business opportunity. It’s a reminder that not everything needs to be meticulously planned. As Aries season unfolds, home and family matters take priority, and a heartfelt conversation on the 22nd marks a turning point in your personal relationships.

Mantra: “Serendipity.”

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

The resources or support you need arrive unexpectedly this week, affirming your belief in abundance. As Aries season begins, your schedule intensifies, but this chaos is leading toward the realization of a long-held dream. Even if things feel overwhelming, trust that you’re on the right path.

Mantra: “Blessings.”

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Believing in yourself has been a struggle, but this week brings a much-needed boost in confidence. As Aries season arrives, you step into a period of self-advocacy, learning to assert your needs without hesitation. Pay close attention to those who stand by you on the 22nd—those are your true allies.

Mantra: “Value.”

This week is a pivotal moment of transition. Embrace the shifts, trust in your personal growth, and prepare for even greater revelations in the weeks ahead.