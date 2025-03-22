Weekly horoscope for March 21–27

These weekly horoscopes provide guidance on how to use astrology to navigate the upcoming week, offering insight into what the planets have in store, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

A magical moment is manifesting for you this week. You shall be enjoying the love and compatibility of your partner and your family. On the work front, there are better ways to handle a situation, so pause for reflection and insight. Dare to be different but prefer to work in a team. Follow your heart. Believe in yourself over the advice by others. Lucky colours: Mauve, beige

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Open yourself to alternate pathways. This is going to be a lucky week for you as new resources of money, time, or support are on the cards. A change in job or promotion is on the cards. Life is wonderful. Thrive through the power of positive thinking. Follow your creative passion. Excitement and adventures will come your way. Lucky colours: Bright pink, sunflower yellow

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This is the time to face your fears and confront them, rather than ignore them. Ask your angels for helpful people to lighten your workload. Working too many hours trying to impress your seniors is not the right way forward. The universe will bless you with wise teachers and great friends. Do not get deviated from the virtuous path. Working alone may not be the best answer. Lucky colours: Sky blue, purple

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Trust your vision as your intuitions will never fail. Nurture yourself and those you love as you have the ability to make anything beautiful. There is something better waiting for you. A spiritual journey awaits. Seek out other possibilities for happiness and look out for the magic in life. Be aware of your emotions. Lucky colours: Bright brown, salmon pink

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

You will get a vital information this week. On the emotional front, release the past. Time heals all wounds. It is better to be aware of the situation. Use your resources wisely for future investment. Stability and efficiency are foreseen; you must take charge of the situations at hand. Your ambitious plans will work out as expected. Lucky colours: Red, white, and bright green

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

You will get divine protection from your guardian angels. It will be better if you just make a decision rather than overanalyse a problem. Finding a compromise is the only way forward. For those who are in love, make choices from your heart. The power of love demands deep emotional commitments. Lucky colour: Royal blue

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

This is the week for karmic balance. There is so much to accomplish on the work front, so make a detailed plan. A small vacation with your friends and family will lighten up your mood and keep you in high spirits. A big situation in your life will end this week, and you will be finally free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Put the past behind you. Lucky colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Welcome the new dawn in your life. You need to be aware of your emotions, as they seem to be scattered everywhere. Seek out opportunities for happiness. You need to stand up for what you believe in. Claim your personal power, as that is rightfully deserved. With determination and self control, there will be great career advancement with success in the future. Lucky colours: Black, white

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

This is an auspicious time for the unity of two souls. On the work front, pause for reflection and dare to be different. Joy through spiritual growth is the purest form of enlightenment. You shall be getting the answers to your prayers through meditation. It is time to take your plans to the next step. Overseas travel and relocations are on the cards. Lucky colours: Lavender, rust orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

This is the time to balance your karmas as cosmic imbalances from your past life are going to be reviewed this week. On the work front, make bold and ambitious choices. Do what gives you joy. You need to release yourself from whatever is holding you back. Detox your body, mind, and soul. Great times are foreseen ahead. Lucky colours: Magenta, khakhi green

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

This is going to be a great week, and you will have many reasons to smile. Stay determined and move forward in life. Environmental activism and spiritual awakening are on the cards. Your powerful psychic insights are going to take your spiritual connection to the next level. Your practical and wise advice are welcome. Lucky colours: Pink, grey, leafy green.

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

You need to focus more on what you wish to manifest this week. It is important to have a work-life balance. This situation does not serve you any further, so release your attachment to the out-come. Take an uplifting approach towards life. You are free now; all you need to do is make a courageous choice to change your situation. Lucky colours: Golden, brown, black, and white