Weekly horoscope for March 3 - 9, 2025

Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary presents the weekly horoscoping for the upcoming week for the 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week is full of energy and new beginnings. You may receive recognition at work, and your confidence will help you achieve your goals. However, avoid impulsive decisions in financial matters. Family life will be harmonious, and health will remain stable.

Lucky Color: Red Lucky Number: 5

Taurus Weekly Horoscope Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Patience will be the key this week. Some important decisions related to your career or personal life may require deep thinking. Financially, things will remain stable, but unnecessary expenses should be avoided. Health needs attention — avoid stress and eat healthily. Lucky Color: Green Lucky Number: 8

Gemini Weekly Horoscope Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This is a busy but productive week for you. Work commitments will keep you occupied, and new opportunities may arise. However, conflicts with colleagues or friends may cause stress. Maintain clear communication in relationships. Travel is on the cards. Lucky Color: Yellow Lucky Number: 6

Cancer Weekly Horoscope Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Emotional balance is important this week. Some past relationships or unresolved issues may resurface. Career-wise, new opportunities will come your way, but financial decisions should be made wisely. Spend quality time with family and take care of your health. Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 2

Leo Weekly Horoscope Leo (July 23 - August 22): This is a powerful week for you. Leadership skills will shine, and you may take on new responsibilities at work. Financial gains are expected, and business deals will be profitable. Family life will be peaceful, and your health will remain good. Lucky Color: Gold Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Weekly Horoscope Virgo (August 23 - September 22): You need to stay focused this week. Pending work may demand extra effort, and misunderstandings in personal or professional life should be handled diplomatically. Health may fluctuate, so maintain a balanced lifestyle. Lucky Color: Grey Lucky Number: 4

Libra Weekly Horoscope Libra (September 23 - October 22): This week will bring financial stability and personal harmony. Investments made now will yield good returns in the future. Romantic relationships will flourish, but overthinking may create doubts. Practice self-care and maintain inner balance. Lucky Color: Blue Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Your determination will be high this week. Career advancements are likely, and personal life will improve. However, avoid conflicts with close ones. Financially, a balanced approach is needed. Maintain a healthy lifestyle to avoid stress-related issues. Lucky Color: Maroon Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): This is a week of transformation. A new job or travel opportunities may come your way. Keep an open mind and embrace change. Family support will be strong, and financial matters will remain steady. Lucky Color: Purple Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Hard work will pay off this week. Recognition at the workplace is possible, and business ventures will see growth. Family life will be pleasant, but financial planning is required. Take care of your mental and physical well-being. Lucky Color: Black Lucky Number: 10

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Creativity and innovation will bring success this week. Career-wise, new opportunities may knock on your door. Relationships will strengthen, and old friendships may rekindle. Avoid overthinking and stay positive. Lucky Color: Turquoise Lucky Number: 11

Pisces Weekly Horoscope Pisces (February 19 - March 20): A week of introspection and planning awaits you. Focus on your long-term goals and avoid distractions. Financially, things will be stable, but unnecessary expenditures should be controlled. Family and love life will be peaceful. Lucky Color: Light Green Lucky Number: 12

