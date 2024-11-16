Weekly Horoscope for November 18 - 24
Photo: Google images
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out what the stars have in store for you in the upcoming week, News.az reports citing foreign media.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20): A rewarding week for career growth, as long-term efforts start to pay off. However, be mindful of your health — prioritise rest and rejuvenation. Romantic relationships may see a spark; plan something special for your partner.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Your social life will buzz this week. Networking will lead to exciting opportunities, but stay focused on your main goals. Family matters may need your attention — be patient and understanding.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You may feel more introspective this week, but it's a great time to set long-term goals. Financial gains are possible but avoid unnecessary risks. Spend quality time with your family to nurture harmony.
Leo (July 23 - August 22): A week of action and adventure awaits you. Professionally, you'll shine with innovative ideas. Be cautious with expenses and focus on saving. Relationships will flourish if you express your feelings openly.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22): This week calls for careful planning, especially regarding work and finances. An old friend may reconnect, bringing positivity. Pay attention to your health — simple lifestyle changes can make a big difference.
Libra (September 23 - October 22): Your charm and diplomacy will help resolve conflicts, both at work and at home. Financially, avoid taking risks and stick to a budget. Romance is in the air, making it a great time to strengthen bonds.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Intense energy this week will drive you to achieve your goals. Stay focused, as distractions might slow your progress. A minor misunderstanding in relationships can be resolved with honest dialogue.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Travel and adventure are on the cards! Professionally, new opportunities may arise, so stay alert. Your positive attitude will inspire those around you, making relationships stronger and more meaningful.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Hard work will pay off this week, especially in professional endeavours. A long-term financial plan could bring stability. Loved ones might need your support, so balance work and personal life carefully.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): A creative streak will help you stand out in your career. Stay cautious with investments, as unexpected expenses might arise. Relationships will benefit from heartfelt conversations and shared activities.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Focus on self-care and mindfulness, as this week might bring emotional ups and downs. Professionally, teamwork will lead to success. Strengthen personal relationships by being attentive and supportive.