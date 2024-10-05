Weekly horoscope for October 6-12, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following your zodiac sign, what is the horoscope prediction for this week? These weekly horoscopes offer guidance on how to use astrology to navigate the coming week as well as insight into what the planets have in store for the coming week, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This week, people will notice that you are taking extra care with your health because Rahu is in the twelfth house from your Moon sign. Because of this, people will notice that you're eating healthier than before. Consequently, maintain a healthy lifestyle and reap the benefits. If you put in the effort and employ your Saturn in the eleventh house from your Moon sign, you could be able to bring in a little more cash this week. But to do this, you must plan well and act appropriately. Countless instances involving your pals' cooperative disposition will crop up in your personal life this week. Nothing less than extreme caution is required when conversing with them. If you don't, you might accidentally harm them. This week will be more fruitful for this zodiac sign's self-employed businesspeople. They will be inspired to work hard because they will gain the respect they are due from their family and the community as a result. During this time, students born under your zodiac sign will excel in all of their classes. If you work in education, you are in for a particularly lucky stretch in the middle of the month. Because you will be able to win over your teachers with your stellar academic performance because your mind will be laser-focused on your studies.Lucky Colour: RedLucky Number: 9Your health will be very good at this time, and you will take good care of your family because of it. Which means that your family is likely to respect you more. As Rahu moves through the eleventh house from your moon sign, this week will be better for your health. People whose finances will be unstable this week will get help from their family and friends. Because if you need money, you can get it from a close friend or family member, which will make you strong enough to handle any rough situation. If you want to improve your relationships with family and friends, you should work at it. This week, don't be rude to your family, even if you mean to be. Be polite, especially around older people. If you don't, it could upset the peace in the family. which is what will make you feel the most mental stress. You will have a lot of good luck with your job this week because Saturn is in the tenth house from your moon sign. You will be seen rising the success ladder by getting past every problem, even if office politics or a disagreement get in the way. But when people see how successful you are, even your enemies will become your friends. This will make you very popular at work. You will see good results this week from the hard work you put into school last week. Also, if you want to go to college, now is a great time to do so. Because things will work out well. But right now, students who are studying for tests that are meant to be competitive will need to work a little harder.Lucky Colour: GreenLucky Number: 5This week, those born under this zodiac sign won't have any health issues. For this reason, it is highly recommended that they eat enough of fresh fruits and vegetables and avoid physical and emotional stress. If you wish to improve your financial situation and increase your income this week, with Rahu in the tenth house from your Moon sign, the mantra for success is to listen to the advice of individuals with more experience and fresh ideas when investing your money. You won't be able to make money while keeping your funds safe till then. Invite just your closest friends if you intend to throw a party. Someone at work may try to sabotage all of your hard work and progress toward your professional goals because Saturn is in the ninth house from your Moon sign. This means you're in for a world of hurt; therefore, stay alert and watch what's going on around you. Students who know exactly what they want out of life right now should put in extra effort to achieve it. If you want to avoid letting your ego get the best of you, this is the moment to do it. In addition to this, if you do well in class, your parents and teachers will be proud of you.Lucky Colour: YellowLucky Number: 3Given that Rahu is in the ninth house from your moon sign this week, you should meditate and do yoga to improve your mind and body. You can also get help from a professional if you need to. Even though this time is good for your health, don't waste it by sleeping. Instead, make the most of it. Soon, you'll get money from new places this week, which will make you happy. Along with making you feel better, this is a good idea because you can plan to bring a gift for the kids on the way home. Next week, you'll need to be smart about your family life and find ways to make things better. Because spending more time at home might help you figure out what the kids are doing wrong when they're not paying attention. The good news that your pay is going up will come to you this week, which could make you cry. Although Jupiter is in the eleventh house from your moon sign, it's possible that your superior officer will tell you this news himself. This will boost your status and place. Also, other workers will value you more after this. This week, students will be thinking about things other than school. The main reason for this could be planning a family event. So, whenever you have free time, don't waste it. Instead, go study by yourself.Lucky Colour: SilverLucky Number: 2Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):This week, you'll feel more emotional because Rahu is in the eighth house from your Moon sign. You might be reluctant to speak or interact openly with others as a result. If you want to stay stress-free in this situation, you should try to start over by letting go of the things that happened in the past. Jupiter is in the tenth house from your Moon sign, which means that this week will be better than usual for you when it comes to money. In this instance, take advantage of this fantastic opportunity by looking for ways to earn money whenever you get the chance. This week, your partner will help you keep the peace in the family, and he will also be the most helpful person for you in this. In addition, you may unexpectedly receive a thoughtful gift from family and friends. It's possible that this time will make you more creative, which will allow you to take a better step for your business that will make you money and move it forward. This week, people born under your sign who are learning IT, fashion, medicine, the law, or interior design should be a little more careful. This could lead to a disarray in your thoughts at this time, which could make it difficult for you to comprehend what you are studying.Lucky Colour: GoldLucky Number: 1Since Rahu is in the eighth house from your Moon sign, you will feel more sensitive this week. You might be reluctant to speak or interact openly with others as a result. When this happens, if you want to stay stress-free, you should try to start over by letting go of the things that happened in the past. This week will be better than usual for you financially because Jupiter is in the tenth house from your Moon sign. People born under this sign who are currently working have a chance of not only getting promoted based on their skills but also having their pay go up. Thus, take full advantage of this wonderful moment by keeping searching for opportunities to earn money whenever you can. This week, your partner will help you keep the peace in the family, and he will also be the most helpful person for you in this. It's also possible that family and friends will surprise you with a nice gift. This week, businesspeople who have been planning to grow their companies for a while might get some good news about it. Because this time might make you more creative, which will help you make a better business decision that will make you money and move your business forward. Students born under your sign who are studying IT, fashion, medicine, the law, or interior design should be a little more careful this week. This is due to the possibility that you will become confused during this period and find it difficult to comprehend what you are learning.Lucky Colour: Navy BlueLucky Number: 7You need to do your best this week to improve your health and attitude so that you can live a better life. Because this is the only way to stay healthy and get rid of all kinds of mental stress. Because Ketu is in the eleventh house from your moon sign, your financial predictions say that this week you shouldn't lend or take money from anyone. Because right now there is a good chance that you will make money. because of which you can decide to give money to people you know. This week, people born under your sign will have a very happy family life, according to your weekly horoscope. Now is also the time when you will be able to end all kinds of disagreements between family members. The people you love will be proud of you. As a result of Saturn being in the fifth house from your moon sign, you might have trouble getting some work done at work this week. However, your bosses will be wonderful and help you solve all of your problems. You must immediately tell them about all of your issues and ask for their assistance in order to accomplish this. If a student wants to study abroad, they need to be patient this week and keep working hard. Because there is a chance that this is the only way you can be successful by the end of the week.Lucky Colour: PinkLucky Number: 6This week, your good health will prove to those who believed you were too old to learn new things incorrect. Your mind will be sharp and active because you will be full of energy and desire right now. This will make it easy for you to learn anything. Your money situation is likely to stay good all this week. Jupiter is in the seventh house from your moon sign, which means you will have a lot of chances to make money right now. Along with this, people will value and honor you more at this time. You will need to be very careful with your speech and words this week. Due to the chance that you might say something to a family member during this time that they will take the wrong way and start a fight with you. If you run a business with a partner and have previously asked for a loan or loan to grow your business, your application can be accepted this week. You will then be able to apply for a loan and invest in your business. In the future, this will be good for you. An increasing number of students' health may get worse this week, making it harder for them to concentrate on their studies. In this case, you should start by taking care of your health and seeing a good doctor.Lucky Colour: BlackLucky Number: 8This week, no matter what, you will feel mentally weak because Rahu is in the fourth house from your Moon sign. Because you might look fine on the outside, but inside you'll be confused and restless as you think about what you want out of life. Saturn is in the third house from the sign of the Moon to you. In terms of money, this week is going to be very good overall. Because this is the time when you are most likely to find many ways to make money and improve your financial situation. So, try to use it only after making a good plan and strategy for it. Because you want to be ready for any sudden money problems that might come up in the future. The way people around you, especially family members, act will make you a little cranky this week. This will also make you feel more stressed, and you might even have a fight with them. This week, people born under your sign will be able to get a break from their stress and the ups and downs of life in their jobs. Because this is the time when good things will happen in your life that you have been waiting for a long time. This week will be a mixed bag for kids. This is your chance to shine in the classroom and at college. You will have an amazing end to the week. To keep your mind from getting confused, all you have to do during this time is keep it on your schoolwork.Lucky Colour: PurpleLucky Number: 4This week might be a bit tough for you emotionally since Saturn is hanging out in the second house from your moon sign. During this time, you might find yourself feeling a bit confused about some major decisions in your life. This might also add to your mental stress. If you had put some money into investments before, this week might just be the reason you're facing some trouble. It can really hit your wallet hard. So, it's a good idea to think things through before making any decisions, rather than rushing into them. This week, you might find yourself really getting into charity work, and you could even think about organizing a religious program with your family. This will help you and your family feel a sense of inner peace, and you'll notice positive thoughts popping up in your mind. This week, why not aim a bit higher with your goals? In a situation like that, you'll really need to put in the effort to make it happen. If things don’t turn out the way you hoped, you might end up feeling a bit let down with yourself. We all know that sometimes we win and sometimes we lose, right? But when you encounter failure in education, it’s easy to overlook this fact and end up hurting yourself. There's a good chance something like this could happen to you this week too.Lucky Colour: BrownLucky Number: 10Rahu was in the second house from your moon sign, which means you might have had health problems. But this week, your health will be fine. It is possible, though, that you will need to travel for some reason, which will wear you out and cause anxiety. Because of this, you should not go on any trips right now and instead give your body as much rest as possible. People with jobs who haven't gotten their pay yet may be very upset this whole week because they don't have any money. So that they can pay for their needs and the needs of their family, they might have to get a loan from a bank or other place with a higher interest rate. With your understanding, you will be able to make peace in the family this week. Because of this, a sense of unity and friendship will grow among the members. The social standing of your family will also rise, and you will be able to get a good name among the family members. This week, everything in your work will go well for you. That means that right now you will get the support and praise you deserve from your bosses. However, for some of you, now is a good time to get the promotion you desire. This week, students may get a warning about their studies from their parents or other adults in the house. Because of this, you'll be in a bad mood all this week. In this case, don't start doing that kind of work right away because it could get you into trouble.Lucky Colour: TurquoiseLucky Number: 11You will need to take a break from your hard work this week because Jupiter is in the third house from your Moon sign. Spend some time with close friends and family and enjoy some happiness. Because this will make you happy on the inside and give you chances to get more work done. This means that it's good for you to give your body some rest right now. This week is a great time to do business with people in other countries because you are likely to meet a lot of new people and make a lot of money from them. You have to use the right plan and start out prepared in order to achieve this. You will be a source of happiness for everyone around you, particularly your family, due to your warmth, friendliness, and activity. Because of this, your parents will also love and care for you. Individuals working in family businesses will receive support from their parents this week, which will help them do better. As a result, you will be able to find many new customers and sources. People born under your sign will do very well in the field of school. After a lot of hard work, you will see the results this year because the planets will help you do well on your tests. Because of this, you will keep having good results this week.Lucky Colour: LavenderLucky Number: 12

News.Az