Weekly horoscope from October 28 to November 3, 2024

As we step into the week of October 28 to November 3, 2024, the stars align to bring astrological energies to each sun sign. Each sign has the opportunity to grow, take on new challenges, and get new opportunities. Here are the expert predictions and know about what the universe has in store for each sun sign, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to the expert prediction, “Aries will get happiness and joy from your children. Income will remain good and plans will be successful. You may face opponents on Tuesday and Wednesday, your mind will be disappointed. Your time will be spent on useless work. Good luck and happiness will come on Thursday and Friday. Be cautious on Saturday, as there may be a potential loss. If possible, consider postponing any travel plans. You might encounter unnecessary distractions, and there could be some anxiety at work.”On Sunday and Monday, you might feel anxious, which could lead to delays in your work and some unhappiness. Things will improve on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially with children and your new investments. You will win in all court-related matters. Saturday will be the best day of the week, with an increase in income and timely completion of your tasks, plus a chance to go out with your family.According to the astrologer’s prediction, “The third moon is helping you finish an important project, happiness, and a little stress. You’ll be very brave, and your siblings will support you. However, on Tuesday and Wednesday, you might worry about the future. On Thursday and Friday, your finances will stay strong, and you may receive praise, which will help you connect with important people. You might want to do something for your family, but it may not be possible. You might feel a bit lazy on Saturday, and your income could drop.”You might feel less enthusiastic on Monday, but everything will go smoothly. Your finances will be stable, and you’ll complete your tasks on time. On Tuesday and Wednesday, you might feel frustrated with the things happening around you. There may be challenges in your work. Be careful with your partners on Thursday and Friday. However, you’ll be happy on Saturday, and your finances will still be okay.The week is set to bring positive changes and help you resolve old issues. The astrologer says that, “You might get new clothes and jewellery this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll be able to make up for past losses and pay off debts. Your income will stay good, and you could complete a major project. On Thursday and Friday, politicians might gain a position, and you’ll receive support. However, Saturday may bring unnecessary worries and tension, and you could feel anxious about the future.”You will work hard and make a lot of effort on Sunday and Monday but there will be doubts about financial expectations this week. The expert says, “Due to Moon being in the twelfth house, disappointment will try to dominate. Your family will boost your spirits. Be careful with investments and watch out for strangers. Starting Tuesday, all days will be positive for you. Your income will grow, and you’ll succeed in everything you do. Your plans will work out well, and you’ll continue to receive support. Any trips you take will be helpful, and you’ll achieve special success on Saturday.”The beginning will be great. You will get success and work will be completed on time. As per the expert predictions, “Income will also remain good. Tuesday and Wednesday will increase problems. You will get disappointing news but with your hard work you will overcome negativity and ultimately victory will be yours. Partners may try to harm you. Thursday and Friday will be the best days and you will get success. You will be happy on Saturday and will get benefits related to permanent property.”There will be a lot of work on Sunday and Moon and this week will be full of hopes. According to the astrologer, “You’ll get what you want this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, if you’re trying to go abroad, all visa issues will be resolved. Be cautious on Thursday and Friday, as there might be some arguments. Saturday will be a good day, bringing happiness and new income opportunities.”This week Sagittarius will succeed at work, and your income will stay strong. On Tuesday and Wednesday, you’ll have a lot of tasks but will receive the rewards you want. Your family will be happy, and you’ll get a chance to go out. On Thursday and Friday, any money you were waiting on will come through, leading to an increase in your income. However, Saturday may feel gloomy, with a drop in income and disappointment about work.According to the astro expert, “There will be an excess of expenditure this week. You will not get support at work. Time will be favourable on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, you will be happy due to the completion of a special task. You will get good news and you will get a profit from your investment. You may get a big profit on Friday and Saturday. There will be an increase in income and the possibility of travel by the end of the week.”On Monday, the full moon will bring financial benefits to Aquarius sun sign individuals. The expert says, “You’ll have the chance to do what you love, with support and happiness from your family and children. It’s a good time for fun activities and investments. On Tuesday and Wednesday, you might face worries, less income, and possible disputes. However, Thursday and Friday will be better, with good luck on your side. Saturday will be busy, but you’ll find happiness in your work.”At first, Pisces may feel worried and face challenges from opponents, and you might need help from others. The astrologer says, “On Tuesday and Wednesday, you will receive a lot of profit. Happiness will surround you at home and outside. However, Thursday and Friday may bring worries again, with high expenses and unnecessary issues. Disputes could arise. Saturday will be a day of relief and the week will end on a happy note.”

News.Az