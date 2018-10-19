WEF report shows Azerbaijan one of countries where social equality ensured

+ ↺ − 16 px

The expert said the great success has been achieved over the past 27 years after the restoration of state independence of Azerbaijan

The Global Competitiveness Report of the World Economic Forum (WEF) confirms that Azerbaijan is one of the countries in the world where social equality is ensured at the highest level, the Member of the Political Council of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party, the Chief Editor of İki Sahil newspaper Vugar Rahimzade told Trend Oct. 18.

"Azerbaijan was in a difficult situation in the early years of independence, but after the return to power in 1993 of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan took the path of successful development. After many years, the economic power and political capital and backing of our country in the international community began to grow more intensively. As a result of the tireless efforts of President Ilham Aliyev beginning from 2003, the scale of this development has expanded, the state independence of our country has become even stronger," Rahimzade said.

Rahimzade added that, according to the new assessment methodology, Azerbaijan took a position in the list of top seventy countries of the Global Competitiveness Report along with such countries as Turkey, Serbia, Georgia, South African Republic and Croatia, and ranked 69th. The expert said the position of the country in the new report has improved enough.

The expert also said that Azerbaijan ranks 31st in the business dynamics rating among 140 countries of the world.

"The achievement of such high results was possible thanks to the economic reforms implemented in recent years under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. I believe that the results achieved will create new opportunities for gaining by Azerbaijan of even better scores in other indicators in the future," Rahimzade added.

News.Az