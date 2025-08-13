Welsh Labour politician Hefin David dies aged 47

Welsh Labour politician Hefin David has died suddenly, aged 47, News.Az reports, citingBBC.

Mr David had been Member of the Senedd (MS) for Caerphilly since 2016.

Paying tribute, First Minister and Welsh Labour leader Eluned Morgan called him an "outstanding politician" who would be "greatly missed".

Gwent Police said a 47-year-old man was found unresponsive at a property in Nelson, Caerphilly county, on Tuesday evening, and the death was not being treated as suspicious.