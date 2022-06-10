‘We’re aiming to turn Turkiye into one of global hubs for healthcare services’: Erdogan

Turkiye is aiming to become a global hub for healthcare services, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the inauguration of the Science, Technologies, and Research Center at Istanbul’s prestigious Bogazici University, News.A reports citing Turkish media.

“We are aiming to turn Turkiye into one of the hubs for healthcare services worldwide. Hopefully next year, the country will serve 1.5 million patients and is aiming to receive $10 billion in revenue from the global healthcare market,” Erdogan noted.

The president also stressed the importance of investments in the country’s healthcare sector.

News.Az