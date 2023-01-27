‘We’re shocked by attack on Azerbaijani embasssy in Iran’ - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on an armed attack launched on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran on Friday, News.Az reports.

“We are shocked by another attack on the Azerbaijani embassy, during which a security officer was killed,” Zakharova said on Telegram.

“We express our condolences and support to our Azerbaijani colleagues,” the spokesperson stated.

Zakharova added that a detailed comment on the incident will be given later.

An unknown gunman on Friday attacked the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran.

As a result of an armed attack, the Head of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed as a result of the attack. Two embassy security officers were injured.

