West silence encourages Israel to continue crimes

New Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the United States and certain Western countries, through their indifference and support, have emboldened the Israeli regime to persist with its actions, News.Az reports citing Mehr news agency.

Pezeshkian made the comments in a phone conversation with Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Monday.Appreciating the stances adopted by Vatican in supporting peace, stability and security in the world, the new Iranian president called for a more active role of the Vatican to immediately stop the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, lift the blockade on the besieged enclave and supply humanitarian aid to the people through the means international organizations and humanitarian organizations.

