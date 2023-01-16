Western Azerbaijan Community addresses public on "Concept of Return"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has addressed the public on the "Concept of Return", News.Az reports.

The Community said: “Based on the right to return as stipulated in relevant international conventions, the "West Azerbaijan Community" continues its work on the draft concept ("Concept of Return") for the peaceful return of Azerbaijanis expelled from the territory of nowadays Armenia. The general public is closely interested in this issue. Scientists, specialists, ordinary citizens contact the Community and present their thoughts and suggestions on the concept. The submitted ideas and suggestions prove to be very useful in the preparation of the draft.

In this regard, the Community appeals to the general public to submit their proposals on the draft "Return Concept". Proposals can be submitted to icma.konsepsiya@gmail.com until 18:00 on 21.01.2023.

There is a particular need for the opinions and suggestions of experts specializing in international common law, humanitarian law, human rights, postconflict rehabilitation and reintegration, and rights of refugees. Proposals can be submitted in Azerbaijani, English, Russian, French or German languages."

