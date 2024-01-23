Western Azerbaijan Community again calls on EU to abandon unfair and accusatory rhetoric against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, continues to make slanderous statements against Azerbaijan, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“These statements once again prove that the EU does not have a neutral position on the issue of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the Community noted.

"It is regrettable that the representative of the structure, which for almost thirty years has never spoken about Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands, constantly takes a biased position against Azerbaijan. The EU mediation mission has no chance in such conditions. The representative of an international organization, which expresses its desire to contribute to the peace process as a mediator, makes a statement full of threats against one of the parties, which is incompatible with the principle of mediation,” added the Community.

The Western Azerbaijan Community once again called on the EU to abandon unfair and accusatory rhetoric against Azerbaijan.

News.Az