Western Azerbaijan Community approves Concept of Return
- 26 Jan 2023 12:08
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- Western Azerbaijan
The Supervisory Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community has approved the Concept of Return, News.Az reports.
A series of events, individual and group meetings of specialists have been organized to prepare the Return Concept.
The discussions saw hundreds of proposals made, and concept-related e-mails received. All the proposals have been put in order and compiled after their analysis.