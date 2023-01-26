Yandex metrika counter

Western Azerbaijan Community approves Concept of Return

The Supervisory Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community has approved the Concept of Return, News.Az reports.

A series of events, individual and group meetings of specialists have been organized to prepare the Return Concept. 

The discussions saw hundreds of proposals made, and concept-related e-mails received. All the proposals have been put in order and compiled after their analysis.


