Western Azerbaijan Community calls EU's interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs ‘unacceptable’

The EU’s interference in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs is unacceptable, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

“At the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting, the EU delegation touched upon the issue of "the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians, including the right to return. The EU’s interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, approach to issues on an ethnic and religious basis, and silence on the rights of Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia to return is unacceptable,” the Community noted.

"Such biased statements show that the EU cannot act as an honest mediator in the process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations,” added the Community.

News.Az