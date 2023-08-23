Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Czech Republic to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has condemned "unreal and preconceived" statements made on August 22 by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský regarding the alleged "blockade" of the Lachin road, News.Az reports.

In its statement, the Western Azerbaijan Community called on the Czech Republic not to succumb to the deceitful policy of Armenia, to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and not to interfere in its internal affairs.

"We also call on the Czech Republic to put pressure on this country [Armenia] so that it creates an opportunity for the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their homes,” the Community added.

News.Az