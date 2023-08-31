Western Azerbaijan Community calls on international community to exert pressure on Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia's preventing the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society from providing food to those in need shows the absence of problems with supplying the Armenian residents of Karabakh. And if there is a true need, assistance is being denied due to nefarious political motives and ethnic hatred," the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“The Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society, operating based on independent and humanitarian principles, is attempting to transport 40 tons of flour via the Aghdam-Khankendi road to meet the needs of the Armenian population residing in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. However, the fictitious regime in this region is obstructing the entry of the food convoy from the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society due to Armenia's incitement.

All of this is happening amid Armenia's constant propaganda that Armenians living in this region are facing a shortage of food, especially flour.

Anyway, the manipulation of the humanitarian needs of the civilian population for political purposes demonstrates Armenia's racist policy, its hypocrisy, and its cruelty.

The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the international community to exert pressure on Armenia to stop obstructing the supply to the population and to condemn its inhumane and racist policy,” the Community added.

News.Az