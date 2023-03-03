Western Azerbaijan Community calls on PACE to start monitoring rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community called on the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to start monitoring the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their homes, the Community’s press service told News.Az.

According to the Community, the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their homes by Armenia and the prevention of their safe and dignified return to their native lands constitutes a gross violation of the obligations undertaken by Armenia within the framework of the Council of Europe in the field of human rights, including those arising from the European Convention on Human Rights and the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities.

The Western Azerbaijan Community believes that the issue of the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia should become the subject of the PACE monitoring procedure on the implementation obligations assumed by Armenia.

Given all this, the Western Azerbaijan Community addressed a letter on this issue to the co-rapporteurs of the Committee on the Honoring of Obligations and Commitments by Member States of the Council of Europe (Monitoring Committee) Kimmo Kiljunen and Boriana Åberg with a request to launch a monitoring procedure for the fulfillment of obligations by Armenia in the field of ensuring the right to return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

While it is the responsibility of the Monitoring Committee to deal specifically with this issue within the framework of the monitoring procedure, this would also be a great contribution to the universal and effective recognition and observance of human rights, as well as to the establishment of lasting peace and security.

The Western Azerbaijan Community also expressed its readiness for dialogue with the PACE Monitoring Committee.

News.Az