Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Belgian FM’s biased remarks

The Western Azerbaijan Community has condemned the biased remarks voiced by Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib in the Armenian capital Yerevan on August 22.

"This is the second statement of the Belgian minister against Azerbaijan in August. In fact, the Belgian minister should have raised the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to Armenia during the meetings in Yerevan. However, there is a feeling that she is either completely unaware of the essence of the past conflict or is under the influence of fictitious stories invented by Armenia," the Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"We remind the foreign minister that Belgium has not called on Armenia to end the occupation of Azerbaijani lands for 30 years. The Western Azerbaijan Community once again calls on Belgium to put an end to the policy of double standards and not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan," the Community added.

