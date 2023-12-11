Yandex metrika counter

Western Azerbaijan Community condemns former Armenian FM’s unfounded statements

Western Azerbaijan Community condemns former Armenian FM’s unfounded statements

The Western Azerbaijan Community slammed former Armenian foreign minister Vartan Oskanian for making ridiculous and unfounded statements, News.Az reports.

“Oskanian, a person with Dashnak and racist thinking, is completely divorced from reality and lives in a fictitious parallel world. The fact that such a person held the post of Foreign Minister for a long time explains the political failures of Armenia,” the Community said in a statement on Monday.

“Oskanyan, like the former OSCE Minsk Group and Thomas de Waal, are a thing of the past,” added the Community.


