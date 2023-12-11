Western Azerbaijan Community condemns former Armenian FM’s unfounded statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community slammed former Armenian foreign minister Vartan Oskanian for making ridiculous and unfounded statements, News.Az reports.

“Oskanian, a person with Dashnak and racist thinking, is completely divorced from reality and lives in a fictitious parallel world. The fact that such a person held the post of Foreign Minister for a long time explains the political failures of Armenia,” the Community said in a statement on Monday.

“Oskanyan, like the former OSCE Minsk Group and Thomas de Waal, are a thing of the past,” added the Community.

News.Az