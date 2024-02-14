Western Azerbaijan Community: EU’s latest statement is hostile in nature

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union (EU) has once again demonstrated its anti-Azerbaijan bias by issuing a slanderous statement on February 14, 2024, in Strasbourg regarding the historic presidential elections held in Azerbaijan, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The Community emphasized that the EU's statement is hostile in nature and shows disrespect for the freely expressed will of the people of Azerbaijan.

“We would like to bring to the attention of the EU, which is saddened by the fact that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe was not invited to observe the elections, that deciding whom to invite from abroad to observe the elections is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan.

The EU must abandon its Azerbaijanophobic, crusader approach, and harmful habits of interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs and slandering it,” the Community added.

News.Az