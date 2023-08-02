Western Azerbaijan Community has the right to return to its homeland in Armenia: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Western Azerbaijan Community has the right to return to its homeland in Armenia, as they were expelled from Armenia in the late 1980’s,” said Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev in an interview to Saudi Arabian Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, News.Az reports.

The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan noted that looking at the demographic situation in Armenia of that time, you can see that Muslims, especially Azerbaijanis, settled in a wide geographical area and were a local community there. However, the present-day Armenia represents a mono-ethnic society. That is why the Western Azerbaijan Community has the right to return to its homeland. Unfortunately, Armenia completely violates the rights of this community,” Hikmat Hajiyev added.

News.Az