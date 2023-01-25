Western Azerbaijan Community holds final discussions on draft of ‘Concept of Return’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community held final discussions on the draft of the “Concept of Return”, the Community’s press service told News.Az.

During the discussions held on January 24 with the participation of the representatives of the Community’s main bodies, the draft of the Concept was discussed, and a number of additions and amendments were made to the text.

The Secretariat staff was instructed to complete the edition of the document.

The Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community will consider the draft of the “Concept of Return” during its meeting on Wednesday.

