Western Azerbaijan Community receives numerous proposals on “Concept of Return”

A large number of proposals have been sent to the email address provided by the Western Azerbaijan Community, Ulviyya Zulfikar, Spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijani Community, told News.Az.

Previously, having created a special email address intended for the receipt of proposals from the public, the Community said that the process would be available until 6:00 pm on January 21.

The spokesperson noted that the relevant proposals were sent by scientists, specialists, public representatives and foreign experts.

“Each of the proposals has already been registered. Among them, some proposals are very useful for our work, which, we believe, will be productive in the process of developing a draft concept. Moreover, the Community has already held several meetings and hearings with board members, intellectuals and scientists regarding the “Concept of Return”. After the adoption of the Concept, the Community will continue its activities based on this document,” Ulviyya Zulfikar added.

