Western Azerbaijan Community responds to Armenian deputy foreign minister

In response to the comments made by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia about his country's efforts to send a UNESCO mission to Karabakh, the Western Azerbaijan Community on Monday stated that all these actions demonstrate Armenia's ongoing threat to Azerbaijan's sovereignty and its lack of a consistent position, News.Az reports.

“Armenia should not interfere in the internal affairs of another sovereign nation, but rather focus on its own issues, including agreeing to a UNESCO mission to investigate the deplorable state of the Azerbaijani people's cultural heritage in Armenia,” the Community said in a statement.

“The attitude of Armenia, which advocates for the dispatch of a UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan but rejects its deployment in Armenia, is arrogant and racist,” added the Community.

