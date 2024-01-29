Yandex metrika counter

Western Azerbaijan Community responds to Armenian deputy foreign minister

In response to the comments made by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia about his country's efforts to send a UNESCO mission to Karabakh, the Western Azerbaijan Community on Monday stated that all these actions demonstrate Armenia's ongoing threat to Azerbaijan's sovereignty and its lack of a consistent position, News.Az reports. 

“Armenia should not interfere in the internal affairs of another sovereign nation, but rather focus on its own issues, including agreeing to a UNESCO mission to investigate the deplorable state of the Azerbaijani people's cultural heritage in Armenia,” the Community said in a statement.

“The attitude of Armenia, which advocates for the dispatch of a UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan but rejects its deployment in Armenia, is arrogant and racist,” added the Community.


