Western Azerbaijan Community says its sole objective is to ensure peaceful return of expelled Azerbaijanis to their ancestral homes in Armenia

Armenia's reaction to the Western Azerbaijan Community’s meeting with the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatovic, holding a side event within the OSCE Human Dimension Conference in Warsaw, and the participation at the Conference of the OSCE Commissioner for National Minorities in The Hague, once again reveals the extent of ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis in the policy of this state, the Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“With such reaction, Armenia also demonstrates its intolerance towards freedom of speech and civil society,” noted the Community.

“The Armenian government attempts to avoid dialogue with the Community regarding the right to return, asserting that the Community is making territorial claims against Armenia. The Western Azerbaijan Community categorically rejects this unfounded assertion and re-emphasizes that it has no claims on Armenia's sovereignty or territorial integrity. Its sole objective is to ensure the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of expelled Azerbaijanis to their ancestral homes in Armenia,” the Community added.

