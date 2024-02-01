Western Azerbaijan Community slams Armenian parliament speaker’s remarks as ‘irresponsible’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has called irresponsible the remarks of Armenian Parliament speaker Alen Simonyan about the provisions in the Constitution and legislative acts of Azerbaijan which should be changed, News.Az reports.

“It seems that he, like Vardan Oskanyan [Armenia’s ex-foreign minister], still lives in an invented parallel world. Simonyan, instead of talking about Azerbaijan, which is the victorious country, should better comment on, as he himself says, 'the lion that looks like a smiley face' on the coat of arms of Armenia,” the Community said in a statement.

News.Az