+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has dismissed the statements of the Armenian Foreign Ministry about the alleged "destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Karabakh" as hypocritical.

Such statements in no way correspond to reality, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“The Armenian Foreign Ministry considers the statements of the Western Azerbaijan Community about the destruction of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia as a threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Alongside, they make hypocritical statements about the alleged 'destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Karabakh’,” the Community said.

The Community noted that in recent days Armenian officials have been increasingly talking about peace, against this backdrop, the Armenian Foreign Ministry has started again accusing Azerbaijan of "blockade," "aggression," and "ethnic cleansing."

“In addition, they are trying to return to the term "Nagorno-Karabakh people", which they used before 2020. These actions represent the destructive nature of Armenian diplomacy, thinking like Luis Ocampo, and indicate attempts to disrupt the peace process,” the Community added.

News.Az