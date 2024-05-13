Western Azerbaijan Community slams French political circles over provocative actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

French political circles continue their provocative actions, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

"Recently, the mayor of the French city of Lyon, Gregory Doucet, having taken a picture with a group of radical representatives of the Armenian Diaspora against the background of a map depicting the so-called 'great Armenia', which is the fruit of unhealthy fantasies, encroached on the territorial integrity of the countries of the region and tried to use Armenia as a tool to stoke tensions in the region," the Community stressed.“Gregory Doucet once regularly met with well-known separatist circles and actively supported activities against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. In addition, the Mayor of Lyon is actively involved in the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia. It was on his initiative that the Lyon Mayor's Office and the Yerevan Municipality launched a project to destroy the remains of the historical quarter of Tepebashi in Iravan,” added the Community.The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemned the provocative actions of Gregory Doucet and Azerbaijanophobia, which has gained a wide scope in the political circles of France, and demands that this country stop its destructive actions.

News.Az